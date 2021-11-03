Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TZOO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

TZOO stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $117.98 million, a PE ratio of 506.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,066 shares in the company, valued at $83,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 96,414 shares of company stock worth $1,150,649 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.