TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report $83.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.20 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $83.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $332.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.60 million to $333.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $385.15 million, with estimates ranging from $384.30 million to $386.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 33.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.38. 67,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,828. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,794,000 after acquiring an additional 205,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 144,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth $5,848,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 202.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

