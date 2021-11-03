Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Trading Down 1%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.41. 259,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,107% from the average session volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.