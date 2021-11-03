Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Gregory A. Lang Sells 75,000 Shares

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Gregory A. Lang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. 252,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,311. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $286.01 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.51.
Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
