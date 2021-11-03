Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Gregory A. Lang Sells 75,000 Shares

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Gregory A. Lang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. 252,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,311. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $286.01 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 795,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,865,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,344,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 717,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 153,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 103,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

