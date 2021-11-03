Trinseo (TSE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Trinseo to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.95) EPS. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $76.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinseo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Trinseo worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

