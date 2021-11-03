Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$86.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.78 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSU. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.25.

TSE:TSU opened at C$43.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.37. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$19.89 and a 52 week high of C$49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.