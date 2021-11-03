Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRRSF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.95.

Shares of TRRSF stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

