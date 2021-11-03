Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.96% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

TSU has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.25.

TSU opened at C$43.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 34.25. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$19.89 and a 12 month high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$86.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 1.7299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

