TriumphX (TRIX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $140,197.00

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and approximately $140,197.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded up 84.9% against the dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00050619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00229684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00099278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.