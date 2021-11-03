Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Tronox has raised its dividend payment by 55.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Tronox has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tronox to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Tronox stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. 21,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tronox stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,367 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.98% of Tronox worth $33,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

