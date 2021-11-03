TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Robert Buce Sells 3,500 Shares

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Robert Buce sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $15,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Buce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of TrueCar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00.

TRUE opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $396.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 25.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 376,730 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 133.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 64,589 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 20.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 113,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRUE. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

