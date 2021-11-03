Truegame (TGAME) Price Up 29.2% Over Last Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, Truegame has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $135,745.98 and $3,418.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00050662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.48 or 0.00233657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00098195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

