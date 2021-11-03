Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Trustmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.61. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Trustmark by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 0.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

