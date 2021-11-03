Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $4.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.92 EPS.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

NYSE LH opened at $286.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $192.79 and a 1 year high of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 28,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.