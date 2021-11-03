Truist Securities Increases Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target to $70.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of KFRC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.98. 111,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,546. Kforce has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $71.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $229,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,285. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after buying an additional 180,177 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after buying an additional 498,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kforce by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after buying an additional 31,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.