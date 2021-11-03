Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $41,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $31,320.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $36,800.00.

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.87. 283,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,109. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.67 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

