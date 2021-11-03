Tsontcho Ianchulev Purchases 30,000 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EYEN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,889. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EYEN shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the second quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the first quarter worth $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

