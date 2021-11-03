Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,741 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $68,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

