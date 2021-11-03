Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

LendingClub stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 432.82 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $60,047.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,773 shares of company stock valued at $495,900 over the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

