Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 5,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.73 and a 1 year high of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.02.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

