Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,214,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.44% of Tupperware Brands worth $76,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,277.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 627,419 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,679,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 382,100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TUP. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

TUP stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.87. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

