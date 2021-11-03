Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Down to $23.46

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.46, but opened at $21.30. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 32,892 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on TUP. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.78.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 67.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

