Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPB. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $754.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

