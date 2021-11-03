Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPTX. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th.

Shares of TPTX stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.60. 18,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,204. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.07.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after acquiring an additional 677,558 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after buying an additional 494,755 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after buying an additional 382,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,797,000 after buying an additional 373,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,122,000 after buying an additional 357,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

