Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 33,193 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $24,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $11,021,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $25,286,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,939. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.95 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.37.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

