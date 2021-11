Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ube Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Ube Industries had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others.

