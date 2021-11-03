Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Up to $42.89

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.89, but opened at $45.62. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $45.15, with a volume of 342,691 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,268 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 512,840 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after buying an additional 70,768 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

