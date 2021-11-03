UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $78.43 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $78,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $226.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $235.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.42.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.47.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

