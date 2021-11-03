UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Update

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 7,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.59. 2,091,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,970. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in UBS Group by 125.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 1,443.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

