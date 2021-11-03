UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 500 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective from UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 476.27 ($6.22).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA stock opened at GBX 444.55 ($5.81) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £90.81 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 327 ($4.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 396.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 416.67.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.