Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,556. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.67. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on RARE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $37,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

