Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Shares of UAA opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Under Armour by 23.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 309,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 58,695 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Under Armour by 50,896.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 45,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,807 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Under Armour by 91.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 95.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 53,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

