Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. Under Armour updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.740 EPS.
UA traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $22.45. 243,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.48.
Separately, Cowen upped their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
