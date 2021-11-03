Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. Under Armour updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.740 EPS.

UA traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $22.45. 243,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.48.

Separately, Cowen upped their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Under Armour worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

