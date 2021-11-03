Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given a $32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Under Armour from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.04.

NYSE:UAA opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after purchasing an additional 293,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,770,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

