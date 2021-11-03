Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.61. 927,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,716. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Under Armour worth $53,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

