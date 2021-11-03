Unibright (UBT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.21 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00003488 BTC on exchanges. Unibright has a market capitalization of $329.38 million and $2.21 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00050332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00220025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00097792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

UBT is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.