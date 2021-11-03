Unido EP Market Capitalization Tops $6.51 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and $684,221.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00081537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00075748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00102179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,220.15 or 1.00081950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,546.81 or 0.07197920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002727 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,144,968 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

