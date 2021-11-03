UniLayer (LAYER) Trading Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a market cap of $19.46 million and $6.70 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00050557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.00225230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00099142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,947,192 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

