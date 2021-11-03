Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $17,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $183.00 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $163.30 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLED. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.70.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.