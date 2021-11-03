UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.33 Per Share

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.69. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of UPGS stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 200.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07. UP Global Sourcing has a 12 month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The company has a market capitalization of £185.32 million and a P/E ratio of 20.55.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Tuesday.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

