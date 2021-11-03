Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Eric Gilpin Sells 3,937 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $187,125.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 20.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

