Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.28

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 1992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

UBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $820.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 5,094 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 22,456 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 36.8% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.