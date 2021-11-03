USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Issues Earnings Results

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NYSE USAC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. 4,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,703. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -954.55%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in USA Compression Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 395.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

