USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Issues Earnings Results

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.
Shares of NYSE USAC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. 4,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,703. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 2.04.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -954.55%.
About USA Compression Partners
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
