VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,995,000 after acquiring an additional 801,396 shares in the last quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4,302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,407,000 after acquiring an additional 774,436 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,356,000 after acquiring an additional 677,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,298,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85.

