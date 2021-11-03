Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,605,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Metromile worth $72,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metromile by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Metromile in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metromile alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

MILE stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92. Metromile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.