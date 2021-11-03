Vanguard Group Inc. Has $78.09 Million Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,321,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.49% of Gates Industrial worth $78,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,567,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 767,457 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $5,189,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 506,372 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,355,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after purchasing an additional 320,210 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

