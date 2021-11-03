Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.00% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $71,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $975.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.16. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.21 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.84.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.57%.

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.