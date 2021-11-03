Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 35,559 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,979,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 35,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Orthofix Medical worth $79,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $734.23 million, a PE ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.13. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.49.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $121.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

