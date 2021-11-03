Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 1-Year High at $314.85

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $314.85 and last traded at $314.30, with a volume of 611007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.15.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

