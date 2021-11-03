Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.73% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $46,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 126,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 67,176 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $72.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

